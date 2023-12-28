Palm Beach County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Palm Beach County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Everglades High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
