The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Miami Hurricanes meet for the Pinstripe Bowl on December 28, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

From an offensive standpoint, Rutgers ranks 104th in the FBS with 22.6 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (314.3 points allowed per contest). Miami (FL) ranks 34th in the FBS with 32.1 points per game on offense, and it ranks 39th with 22.1 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Miami (FL) Rutgers 441.2 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.5 (125th) 324.1 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (11th) 176.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (57th) 264.4 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (127th) 20 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 18 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (64th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,703 passing yards, or 225.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.8% of his passes and has collected 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 89 times for 579 yards (48.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Mark Fletcher has racked up 512 yards on 103 carries with five touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 993 receiving yards on 74 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jacolby George has 55 receptions (on 79 targets) for a total of 851 yards (70.9 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Colbie Young has racked up 563 reciving yards (46.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt leads Rutgers with 1,651 yards (137.6 ypg) on 131-of-274 passing with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 488 rushing yards on 122 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kyle Monangai, has carried the ball 217 times for 1,099 yards (91.6 per game), scoring seven times.

Christian Dremel's 440 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 65 times and has collected 34 receptions and three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has caught 22 passes for 361 yards (30.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Washington's 24 grabs are good enough for 307 yards and one touchdown.

