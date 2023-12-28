The Miami Hurricanes (9-1) will host the Alabama State Hornets (0-10) after winning eight straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 47.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 55.0 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

Miami (FL)'s record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 47.6 points.

The 70.7 points per game the Hurricanes score are 20.2 fewer points than the Hornets give up (90.9).

The Hurricanes are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Hornets concede to opponents (49.2%).

The Hornets' 33.6 shooting percentage is 3.3 lower than the Hurricanes have conceded.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

11.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

9.7 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG%

6.5 PTS, 56.0 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Schedule