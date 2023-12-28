Jaime Jaquez and the rest of the Miami Heat will be facing off versus the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time out, a 119-113 win over the 76ers, Jaquez tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jaquez's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.7 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.1 Assists 3.5 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 20.1 23.8 PR -- 17.6 21.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaquez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Warriors

Jaquez is responsible for taking 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.3 per game.

Jaquez's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 115.9 points per game, the Warriors are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Warriors are 14th in the league, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.

The Warriors give up 25.2 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.