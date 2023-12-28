High school basketball is happening today in Highlands County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Highlands County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mulberry High School at Lake Placid High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28

2:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Lake Placid, FL

Lake Placid, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clewiston High School at Lake Placid High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28

3:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Lake Placid, FL

Lake Placid, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Haven HS at Lake Placid High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28

5:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Lake Placid, FL

Lake Placid, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto County High School at Lake Placid High School