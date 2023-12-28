Stephen Curry and Jaime Jaquez are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (15-15) and the Miami Heat (18-12) play at Chase Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the 76ers on Monday, 119-113. Jaquez scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed one assist and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez 31 10 1 2 0 1 Bam Adebayo 26 15 5 0 3 0 Tyler Herro 22 6 5 1 1 4

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jaquez contributes with 13.7 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists.

Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Love gives the Heat 9.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez 17.2 4.1 2.5 0.9 0.5 0.9 Caleb Martin 12.1 7.0 2.8 0.6 0.5 1.5 Duncan Robinson 15.8 3.3 3.8 0.8 0.0 3.4 Jimmy Butler 13.6 3.3 4.2 0.6 0.1 0.3 Kevin Love 10.5 6.4 2.4 0.7 0.2 2.3

