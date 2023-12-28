Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - December 28
Stephen Curry and Jaime Jaquez are two players to watch when the Golden State Warriors (15-15) and the Miami Heat (18-12) play at Chase Center on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Heat vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat's Last Game
In their most recent game, the Heat topped the 76ers on Monday, 119-113. Jaquez scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed one assist and 10 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaime Jaquez
|31
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|26
|15
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Tyler Herro
|22
|6
|5
|1
|1
|4
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Heat vs Warriors Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Jaquez contributes with 13.7 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists.
- Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 44.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 treys per contest.
- Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kevin Love gives the Heat 9.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Watch Curry, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaime Jaquez
|17.2
|4.1
|2.5
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|Caleb Martin
|12.1
|7.0
|2.8
|0.6
|0.5
|1.5
|Duncan Robinson
|15.8
|3.3
|3.8
|0.8
|0.0
|3.4
|Jimmy Butler
|13.6
|3.3
|4.2
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|Kevin Love
|10.5
|6.4
|2.4
|0.7
|0.2
|2.3
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.