The Golden State Warriors host the Miami Heat at Chase Center on Thursday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +116)

The 22.5-point prop total for Adebayo on Thursday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.0.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 9.5).

Adebayo has dished out 4.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Thursday's over/under.

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: -156) 4.5 (Over: -111)

The 27.5 points prop total set for Curry on Thursday is 0.4 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (27.9).

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (4.5).

Curry's year-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Curry's 4.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Klay Thompson Props

The 18.5-point prop bet set for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 3.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).

He has made 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.