The Miami Heat (18-12) will visit the Golden State Warriors (15-15) after winning three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.

The Heat put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Warriors give up to opponents (115.9).

Miami is 11-3 when it scores more than 115.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 116.7 points per game at home, 6.6 more than on the road (110.1). Defensively they give up 116.5 per game, 9.2 more than away (107.3).

At home, Miami concedes 116.5 points per game. Away, it allows 107.3.

This year the Heat are averaging more assists at home (26.5 per game) than away (25.9).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries