The Miami Heat (18-12) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (15-15) at Chase Center on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Heat's most recent contest on Monday ended in a 119-113 victory over the 76ers. In the Heat's win, Jaime Jaquez led the way with 31 points (adding 10 rebounds and one assist).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Josh Richardson SG Out Back 10.0 2.7 3.0 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Head 6.3 2.8 1.5 Jimmy Butler SF Out Calf 21.5 5.2 4.6

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

