Heat vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (18-12) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (15-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is 226.5.
Heat vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-2.5
|226.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 13 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 225.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami is 14-16-0 ATS this year.
- The Heat have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Heat vs Warriors Additional Info
Heat vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|21
|70%
|117.1
|230.5
|115.9
|227.8
|229.8
|Heat
|13
|43.3%
|113.4
|230.5
|111.9
|227.8
|221.2
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.600, 9-6-0).
- The Heat's 113.4 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Miami has put together an 8-6 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.
Heat vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|14-16
|5-4
|16-14
|Warriors
|14-16
|6-10
|17-13
Heat vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Heat
|Warriors
|113.4
|117.1
|19
|9
|8-6
|12-8
|11-3
|12-8
|111.9
|115.9
|7
|20
|12-12
|6-5
|17-7
|7-4
