The Miami Heat (18-12) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Golden State Warriors (15-15) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is 226.5.

Heat vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -2.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 13 games this season that have had more than 226.5 combined points scored.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 225.3 points, 1.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami is 14-16-0 ATS this year.

The Heat have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs Warriors Additional Info

Heat vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 21 70% 117.1 230.5 115.9 227.8 229.8 Heat 13 43.3% 113.4 230.5 111.9 227.8 221.2

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than on the road (.600, 9-6-0).

The Heat's 113.4 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 115.9 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Miami has put together an 8-6 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

Heat vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Heat and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 14-16 5-4 16-14 Warriors 14-16 6-10 17-13

Heat vs. Warriors Point Insights

Heat Warriors 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-8 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 115.9 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 12-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-5 17-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-4

