Heat vs. Warriors December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (14-11), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chase Center, play the Golden State Warriors (10-14). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE.
Heat vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler delivers 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Heat.
- The Heat are getting 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this season.
- Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Heat are receiving 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.
- Kevin Love is putting up 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry averages 28.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Klay Thompson posts 16.0 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Chris Paul posts 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dario Saric averages 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Heat vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Heat
|115.5
|Points Avg.
|112.8
|115.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|45.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|39.2%
