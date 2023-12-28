The Miami Heat (14-11), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Chase Center, play the Golden State Warriors (10-14). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSSE

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler delivers 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for the Heat.

The Heat are getting 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this season.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this year.

Kevin Love is putting up 8.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry averages 28.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Klay Thompson posts 16.0 points, 3.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Chris Paul posts 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 34.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Dario Saric averages 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevon Looney averages 5.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Heat vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Heat 115.5 Points Avg. 112.8 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 45.1% Field Goal % 47.1% 36.6% Three Point % 39.2%

