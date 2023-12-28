Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Clay County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tavares HS at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marianna HS at Orange Park High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.