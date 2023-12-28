Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Broward County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piper High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Coconut Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Springs High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highlands Christian Academy at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood Christian HS at Flanagan High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everglades High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Delray Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Miami Beach High School at Stranahan High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Lakes Academy at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Parkland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pompano Beach High School at West Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Valdosta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Broward Preparatory School at Valdosta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.