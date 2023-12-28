Broward County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piper High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28

11:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Coconut Creek High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 28

11:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coral Springs High School at The Paideia School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28

12:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Highlands Christian Academy at Monarch High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28

12:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood Christian HS at Flanagan High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 28

2:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Pembroke Pines, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Everglades High School at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Miami Beach High School at Stranahan High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Lakes Academy at Stoneman Douglas High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 28

5:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Parkland, FL

Parkland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pompano Beach High School at West Broward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Valdosta, GA

Valdosta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Broward Preparatory School at Valdosta High School