Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you live in Brevard County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Space Coast JrSr High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edgewood JrSr High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.