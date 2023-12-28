Thursday's NBA schedule includes Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat (18-12) hitting the road to collide with the Golden State Warriors (15-15) at Chase Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Chase Center

Bam Adebayo vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 831.1 1087.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.6 38.8 Fantasy Rank 25 -

Bam Adebayo vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo averages 22 points, 9.9 boards and 4.1 assists, making 51.1% of his shots from the field.

The Heat put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 111.9 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Miami ranks 26th in the league at 41.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.2 its opponents average.

The Heat knock down 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.6%.

Miami has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (11th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (eighth in league).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry posts 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, making 46.5% of shots from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 4.8 made 3-pointers per contest (first in NBA).

The Warriors have a +37 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 117.1 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are giving up 115.9 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

Golden State wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is collecting 47.4 rebounds per game (first in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.2 per outing.

The Warriors hit 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.5 more than their opponents (12.4).

Golden State has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.8 (27th in NBA play) while forcing 12.4 (23rd in the league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 -0.9 Usage Percentage 28.4% 31% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 64.9% Total Rebound Pct 16.3% 7.2% Assist Pct 20.1% 22%

