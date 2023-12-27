Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hedman stats and insights
- In five of 33 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|27:32
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|0
|3
|23:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|27:35
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|25:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:55
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:59
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.