Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 127-119 win over the Wizards (his previous action) Banchero posted 24 points and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Banchero, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.3 24.6 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 6.9 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.5 PRA -- 32.7 36 PR -- 28.1 31.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Banchero has made 7.7 shots per game, which accounts for 18.6% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Banchero's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 103.1 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 21st in possessions per game with 102.6.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111.2 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

The 76ers give up 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the 76ers are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 36 13 9 3 0 1 1 1/30/2023 37 29 9 3 3 1 1 11/27/2022 31 18 1 1 1 0 0 11/25/2022 36 19 4 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.