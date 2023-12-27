Will Nick Perbix Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
Should you bet on Nick Perbix to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Perbix stats and insights
- Perbix is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Perbix has zero points on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Perbix recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|13:56
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 4-0
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
