In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Nicholas Paul to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Paul stats and insights

Paul has scored in nine of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Paul has picked up six goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 15.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 1 2 17:53 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 3 1 2 17:59 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:57 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:47 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.