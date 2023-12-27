Magic vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (18-11) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH. The over/under is set at 225.5 in the matchup.
Magic vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-2.5
|225.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 points in 15 of 29 games this season.
- The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 224.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Magic have compiled a 20-9-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Orlando has been favored 11 times and won 10, or 90.9%, of those games.
- This season, Orlando has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Magic.
Magic vs 76ers Additional Info
Magic vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|15
|51.7%
|113.6
|235.6
|110.7
|221.9
|226.2
|76ers
|17
|58.6%
|122
|235.6
|111.2
|221.9
|228.1
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Five of Magic's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Orlando has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-3-0) than it has in road affairs (9-6-0).
- The Magic put up 113.6 points per game, only 2.4 more points than the 111.2 the 76ers give up.
- Orlando is 15-1 against the spread and 14-2 overall when scoring more than 111.2 points.
Magic vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|20-9
|7-2
|14-15
|76ers
|20-9
|3-2
|20-9
Magic vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Magic
|76ers
|113.6
|122
|18
|4
|15-1
|19-6
|14-2
|19-6
|110.7
|111.2
|5
|6
|20-5
|13-3
|17-8
|14-2
