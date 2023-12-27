The Orlando Magic (18-11) take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) as only 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.

Magic vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Magic vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 115 - Magic 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-1.8)

76ers (-1.8) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.7

In the 2023-24 season, the Magic (20-9-0 ATS) and the 76ers (20-9-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 7-2 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (69% of the time) than Orlando and its opponents (48.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Magic are 10-1, while the 76ers are 1-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

The Magic have been led by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by giving up just 110.7 points per game. They rank 18th in the league in points scored (113.6 per contest).

Orlando ranks second-best in the NBA by allowing only 40.9 rebounds per game. It ranks 18th in the league by pulling down 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Magic rank 22nd in the NBA with 25.3 assists per contest.

With 15.4 forced turnovers per game, Orlando is second-best in the league. It ranks 22nd in the league by averaging 14 turnovers per contest.

In terms of three-pointers, the Magic have been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (10 per game) and fourth-worst in three-point percentage (33.9%).

