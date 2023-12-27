Magic vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 27
On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Orlando Magic (18-11) hit the court against the Philadelphia 76ers (20-9) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and NBCS-PH.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Magic vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Magic vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and NBCS-PH
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Magic Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Magic (-2.5)
|225.5
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Magic (-3)
|225.5
|-146
|+124
Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Magic have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 18th in the league and are giving up 110.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game, with a +311 scoring differential overall. They put up 122 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 111.2 per outing (sixth in league).
- The teams combine to score 235.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 221.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Orlando has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 20-9-0 ATS record so far this season.
Magic Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Paolo Banchero
|23.5
|-120
|21.3
|Franz Wagner
|22.5
|-125
|20.5
Magic and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+10000
|+4000
|-
|76ers
|+1400
|+600
|-
