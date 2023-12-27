The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5, on a three-game winning streak) host the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at Amalie Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, December 27 begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-115) Panthers (-105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have gone 10-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 53.5%.

In 18 of 35 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Panthers Additional Info

Lightning vs. Panthers Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 117 (5th) Goals 96 (25th) 120 (28th) Goals Allowed 86 (5th) 34 (1st) Power Play Goals 20 (21st) 21 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (7th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

Tampa Bay has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 7-3-0 overall.

Four of Tampa Bay's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Lightning and their opponents combined for an average of 6.5 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Lightning's 117 goals this season make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Lightning are ranked 28th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 120 total goals (3.4 per game).

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -3 goal differential .

