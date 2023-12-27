The Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point and the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (57 points), via collected 23 goals and 34 assists.

Point is another important player for Tampa Bay, with 38 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.

Steven Stamkos has posted 15 goals and 20 assists for Tampa Bay.

In 13 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 8-5-0. He has conceded 35 goals (2.76 goals against average) and has racked up 344 saves.

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 40 points (1.2 per game), as he has recorded 19 goals and 21 assists in 33 games (playing 20:23 per game).

Barkov's 32 points this season, including 11 goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Florida.

This season, Carter Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 12 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 4-3-1 in nine games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 193 saves and a .915 save percentage, 14th in the league.

Lightning vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 2.61 4th 18th 30.2 Shots 34.4 1st 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 27 3rd 2nd 30.36% Power Play % 18.87% 20th 17th 79.61% Penalty Kill % 82.86% 8th

