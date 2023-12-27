Lightning vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at Amalie Arena. The matchup on Wednesday, December 27 starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
During the last 10 games for the Lightning, their offense has totaled 34 goals while their defense has given up 25 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with seven goals (25.9% conversion rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which club we predict will bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.
Lightning vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Lightning 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning (17-13-5 overall) have a 3-5-8 record in games that have needed overtime.
- Tampa Bay has 13 points (4-0-5) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Lightning scored just one goal, they've finished 1-5-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals 21 times, and are 16-2-3 in those games (to record 35 points).
- In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-2 to record 16 points.
- In the 21 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to register 16 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|12th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|25th
|26th
|3.43
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|4th
|18th
|30.2
|Shots
|34.4
|1st
|21st
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|27
|3rd
|2nd
|30.36%
|Power Play %
|18.87%
|20th
|17th
|79.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.86%
|8th
Lightning vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
