The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) are favored when they host the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) on Wednesday, December 27. The Lightning are -125 on the moneyline to win against the Panthers (+105) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Lightning Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 18 of 35 games this season.

In the 18 times this season the Lightning have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 10-8 in those games.

The Panthers have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of the time).

Florida is 4-5 when it is underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.5 3.4 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.4 2.5 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 2.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.7 2.6 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.