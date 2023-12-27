Will Anthony Cirelli Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Cirelli stats and insights
- Cirelli has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.
- Cirelli's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Cirelli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:18
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-0
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
