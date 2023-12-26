Wendell Carter Jr. and the Orlando Magic take the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Carter, in his most recent action, had four points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 117-110 win over the Pacers.

Below we will dive into Carter's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 7.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.9 PRA -- 17.4 PR -- 15.5



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

Carter is responsible for attempting 2.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

Carter's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.2 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the league, giving up 126.6 points per game.

The Wizards give up 49.4 rebounds per game, worst in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are last in the NBA, allowing 30.1 per contest.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 26 11 7 3 1 1 0 3/21/2023 34 14 9 2 2 1 0 1/21/2023 31 11 9 2 1 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.