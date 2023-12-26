The Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero included, face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Banchero had 34 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 117-110 win versus the Pacers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Banchero, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.2 25.0 Rebounds 7.5 6.9 7.9 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 32.6 37.3 PR -- 28.1 32.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Wizards

Banchero is responsible for taking 18.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Magic rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.2. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 126.6 points per contest, which is the worst in the league.

The Wizards concede 49.4 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, giving up 30.1 assists per game.

The Wizards allow 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 38 28 13 7 3 0 0 11/29/2023 27 6 4 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.