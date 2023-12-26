Top Player Prop Bets for Magic vs. Wizards on December 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Paolo Banchero, Kyle Kuzma and others are available in the Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards matchup at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).
Magic vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +104)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Banchero's 21.2 points per game average is 3.3 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (7.5).
- Tuesday's assist over/under for Banchero (4.5) is the exact same as his year-long assist average.
- Banchero has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Franz Wagner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -139)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|1.5 (Over: +116)
- Tuesday's over/under for Franz Wagner is 22.5. That is 2.2 more than his season average.
- He has pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
- Wagner has picked up 3.9 assists per game, 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
- He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (1.5).
Cole Anthony Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +104)
- The 16.5-point prop total for Cole Anthony on Tuesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.
- His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.
- Anthony's assist average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under (4.5).
- Anthony has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: +100)
- Kuzma's 23 points per game are 0.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Kuzma averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
Tyus Jones Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- Tyus Jones has recorded 12.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.
- He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (2.5).
- Jones' season-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 1.1 assists lower than Tuesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Jones has hit 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
