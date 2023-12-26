Magic vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (17-11) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (5-23) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Magic are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Magic
|-6.5
|237.5
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- In seven of 28 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points.
- Orlando has an average point total of 223.5 in its outings this year, 14 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Magic have a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Orlando has won nine out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.
- Orlando has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Magic vs Wizards Additional Info
Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Magic
|7
|25%
|113.1
|230.1
|110.4
|237
|225.7
|Wizards
|17
|60.7%
|117
|230.1
|126.6
|237
|239.6
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Magic have gone over the total five times.
- Orlando has done a better job covering the spread at home (11-3-0) than it has in road affairs (8-6-0).
- The Magic record 13.5 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Wizards allow (126.6).
- Orlando has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 126.6 points.
Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|19-9
|3-1
|13-15
|Wizards
|14-14
|9-11
|17-11
Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Magic
|Wizards
|113.1
|117
|20
|10
|3-1
|12-8
|4-0
|5-15
|110.4
|126.6
|5
|30
|14-2
|4-1
|13-3
|2-3
