The Washington Wizards (3-19) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these teams this year.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Magic vs. Wizards Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Magic Games

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gets the Magic 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony is putting up 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Magic are receiving 7.3 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this year.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma posts 22.8 points, 4.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Deni Avdija posts 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Tyus Jones averages 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Jordan Poole averages 16.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford puts up 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocks (sixth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Wizards Magic 115.6 Points Avg. 114 126.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.9 48.1% Field Goal % 47.8% 34.6% Three Point % 34.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.