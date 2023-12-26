Cole Anthony and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 23, Anthony put up 12 points and six rebounds in a 117-110 win versus the Pacers.

Below, we break down Anthony's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.0 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 4.5 3.7 3.5 PRA -- 23.2 21.6 PR -- 19.5 18.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.2



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Wizards

Anthony has taken 11.1 shots per game this season and made 5.0 per game, which account for 12.8% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Anthony is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Anthony's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.2 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Allowing 126.6 points per contest, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA defensively.

The Wizards are the worst team in the NBA, giving up 49.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 30.1 per contest, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cole Anthony vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/1/2023 17 4 1 2 0 1 2 11/29/2023 26 25 6 5 3 2 0

