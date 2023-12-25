The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 122-113 win versus the Hawks, Herro totaled 30 points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Herro's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tyler Herro Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 24.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 PRA -- 33.9 PR -- 29.5 3PM 2.5 3.4



Tyler Herro Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Herro has made 9.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

Herro is averaging 7.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Herro's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 111 points per game, which is sixth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers are fifth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.9 assists per contest, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Tyler Herro vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 32 24 4 5 5 0 1 3/1/2023 30 11 1 6 1 0 0 2/27/2023 35 8 3 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.