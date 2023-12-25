Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns meet at Footprint Center on Monday (tipping at 10:30 PM ET).

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -169)

The 31.5 points prop total set for Durant on Monday is 0.6 more than his season scoring average (30.9).

He has averaged 1.3 fewer rebounds per game (6.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Durant has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -132) 8.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 30.5-point prop bet set for Devin Booker on Monday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Booker has picked up 8.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's prop bet (8.5).

He makes 1.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Grayson Allen Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 12.2 points Grayson Allen scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Allen averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

Allen, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -147)

The 32.9 points Doncic scores per game are 3.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

He has pulled down 8.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 0.4 less than his over/under on Monday.

Doncic's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Monday's points prop bet for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 18.5 points. That's 0.9 more than his season average of 17.6.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under for Monday's game.

Hardaway's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

