Kevin Love and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 122-113 win over the Hawks (his previous action) Love posted six points.

In this article, we dig into Love's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 11.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.3 Assists -- 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 18.5 20.9 PR -- 16 17.9



Kevin Love Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 6.2% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.0 per contest.

Love's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 25.9 per game, 12th in the NBA.

Kevin Love vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 19 7 6 4 2 0 0 3/1/2023 24 9 5 1 0 0 0 2/27/2023 21 8 5 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.