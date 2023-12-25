The Miami Heat, Jaime Jaquez included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 122-113 win over the Hawks (his most recent action) Jaquez produced 19 points and seven rebounds.

Below we will dive into Jaquez's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.1 15.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.7 PRA -- 19.4 21.3 PR -- 16.8 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the 76ers

Jaquez is responsible for attempting 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's put up 2.9 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 20th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are sixth in the league, conceding 111 points per contest.

On the boards, the 76ers are fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

