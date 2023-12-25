Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (17-12) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Jaime Jaquez and Joel Embiid are players to watch for the Heat and 76ers, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their previous game against the Hawks, 122-113, on Friday. Tyler Herro was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 30 7 2 1 0 7 Duncan Robinson 27 3 3 1 0 4 Jaime Jaquez 19 7 1 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 21.8 points, 9.6 boards and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jaquez is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 15 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Kevin Love is posting 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 6.6 boards per game.

Watch Adebayo, Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 16.9 3.8 4.7 0.6 0.1 0.3 Caleb Martin 13.8 6.7 3 0.7 0.5 1.7 Duncan Robinson 15.9 3.1 3.9 0.7 0 3.1 Jaime Jaquez 15.2 3.4 2.7 0.9 0.5 0.9 Kevin Love 11.1 5.5 2.4 0.7 0.2 2.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.