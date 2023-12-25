Bam Adebayo, Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - December 25
Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (17-12) and Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Jaime Jaquez and Joel Embiid are players to watch for the Heat and 76ers, respectively.
How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Heat's Last Game
The Heat won their previous game against the Hawks, 122-113, on Friday. Tyler Herro was their high scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyler Herro
|30
|7
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Duncan Robinson
|27
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Jaime Jaquez
|19
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
Heat vs 76ers Additional Info
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 21.8 points, 9.6 boards and 4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jaquez is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 assists and 3.7 boards per game.
- Duncan Robinson averages 15 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 44.7% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
- Kevin Love is posting 9.4 points, 2.5 assists and 6.6 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|16.9
|3.8
|4.7
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|Caleb Martin
|13.8
|6.7
|3
|0.7
|0.5
|1.7
|Duncan Robinson
|15.9
|3.1
|3.9
|0.7
|0
|3.1
|Jaime Jaquez
|15.2
|3.4
|2.7
|0.9
|0.5
|0.9
|Kevin Love
|11.1
|5.5
|2.4
|0.7
|0.2
|2.5
