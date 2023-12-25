Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Maxey and others when the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +104) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -128)

Monday's points prop bet for Butler has been set at 21.5 points. That's equal to his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Butler has hit 0.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Get Butler gear at Fanatics!

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -108) 10.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -164)

Monday's points prop for Bam Adebayo is 22.5. That is 0.7 more than his season average.

He averages 0.9 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 10.5.

Adebayo has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -143)

Monday's prop bet for Maxey is 30.5 points, 4.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

Maxey averages 6.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday.

Maxey, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 18.5-point total set for Tobias Harris on Monday is 1.9 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Harris has averaged 2.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Harris has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.