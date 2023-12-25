How to Watch the Heat vs. 76ers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (17-12) on December 25, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and 76ers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Heat vs 76ers Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Miami is 13-5 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank seventh.
- The Heat average 113.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111 the 76ers give up.
- Miami has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 111 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 116.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- Miami is giving up 116.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 more points than it is allowing in away games (107.3).
- The Heat are making 12.9 threes per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% at home and 38.7% away from home.
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Back
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Head
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Calf
