The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Miami Heat (17-12) on December 25, 2023.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the 76ers allow to opponents.

Miami is 13-5 when it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Heat are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank seventh.

The Heat average 113.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 111 the 76ers give up.

Miami has a 13-4 record when scoring more than 111 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 116.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 110.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

Miami is giving up 116.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.4 more points than it is allowing in away games (107.3).

The Heat are making 12.9 threes per game, which is 0.3 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% at home and 38.7% away from home.

Heat Injuries