The Philadelphia 76ers (15-7), on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center, take on the Miami Heat (13-10). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 TV: ESPN

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler averages 21.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bam Adebayo posts 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Jaime Jaquez averages 12.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 42.6% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's also draining 52.0% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 27.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

The 76ers are receiving 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.

The 76ers are getting 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Patrick Beverley this season.

Heat vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Heat 76ers 112.6 Points Avg. 122.0 111.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 47.1% Field Goal % 48.0% 38.6% Three Point % 37.8%

