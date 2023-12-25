Heat vs. 76ers December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (15-7), on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center, take on the Miami Heat (13-10). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Heat vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Heat (-1.5)
- Total: 218.5
- TV: ESPN
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler averages 21.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.4% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Bam Adebayo posts 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor.
- Kyle Lowry posts 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 boards per game.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 12.4 points, 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 42.6% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Joel Embiid is averaging 33.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's also draining 52.0% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Maxey gets the 76ers 27.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Tobias Harris is putting up 16.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The 76ers are receiving 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from De'Anthony Melton this year.
- The 76ers are getting 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Patrick Beverley this season.
Heat vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|Heat
|76ers
|112.6
|Points Avg.
|122.0
|111.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.2
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|38.6%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
