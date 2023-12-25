Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 122-113 win over the Hawks (his last game) Martin put up 11 points and eight rebounds.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 13.8 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 6.7 Assists -- 2.3 3.0 PRA -- 18.9 23.5 PR -- 16.6 20.5 3PM 0.5 1.3 1.7



Caleb Martin Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 6.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the 76ers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 19th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The 76ers give up 111 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The 76ers give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking fifth in the league.

The 76ers allow 25.9 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 35 13 7 5 1 0 0 3/1/2023 25 6 0 1 2 1 0 2/27/2023 31 6 4 3 0 0 1

