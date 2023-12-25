Bam Adebayo plus his Miami Heat teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Adebayo put up 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 122-113 win versus the Hawks.

Now let's break down Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 20.5 Rebounds 9.5 9.6 8.9 Assists 4.5 4.0 4.2 PRA -- 35.4 33.6 PR -- 31.4 29.4



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111 points per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.9 assists per game, the 76ers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 24 14 8 1 0 0 0 3/1/2023 30 20 8 2 0 0 1 2/27/2023 32 13 7 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.