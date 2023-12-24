Should you bet on Trey Palmer scoring a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Palmer will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has grabbed 29 balls (on 51 targets) for 249 yards (17.8 per game) and two scores this season.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0 Week 12 @Colts 5 4 17 0 Week 13 Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 14 @Falcons 1 1 5 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 1 5 0

Rep Trey Palmer with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.