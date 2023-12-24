Will Rakim Jarrett Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rakim Jarrett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Jarrett's stats on this page.
Looking at season stats, Jarrett has been targeted nine times and has four catches for 60 yards (15.0 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for zero yards.
Rakim Jarrett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quadricep
- The Buccaneers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Chris Godwin (LP/knee): 68 Rec; 814 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 16 Injury Reports
Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Jarrett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|4
|60
|27
|0
|15.0
Jarrett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|@49ers
|2
|1
|41
|0
