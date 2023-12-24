Rakim Jarrett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Jarrett's stats on this page.

Rep Rakim Jarrett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Jarrett has been targeted nine times and has four catches for 60 yards (15.0 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for zero yards.

Keep an eye on Jarrett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Rakim Jarrett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quadricep

The Buccaneers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Chris Godwin (LP/knee): 68 Rec; 814 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Jarrett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 4 60 27 0 15.0

Jarrett Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 0 0 0 Week 2 Bears 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 1 3 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 3 1 9 0 Week 11 @49ers 2 1 41 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.