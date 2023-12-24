Will Rachaad White cash his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Rachaad White score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Tampa Bay's top rusher, White, has rushed 222 times for 834 yards (59.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

White also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 50 passes for 469 yards (33.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

White has rushed for a TD in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rachaad White Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0 Week 12 @Colts 15 100 0 2 10 0 Week 13 Panthers 20 84 1 3 22 0 Week 14 @Falcons 25 102 0 2 33 1 Week 15 @Packers 21 89 0 2 50 1

