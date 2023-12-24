Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 12th-ranked rushing defense in Week 16, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

White has generated a team-high 834 yards on the ground after getting 222 attempts (59.6 ypg). He has scored five rushing TDs. As a receiver, White has added 50 catches for 469 yards while scoring three touchdowns.

White vs. the Jaguars

White vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jaguars have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 103.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Jaguars defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored 12 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 17th in the league in that category.

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 73.5 (-115)

White Rushing Insights

White hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in seven of his 14 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Buccaneers pass on 56.6% of their plays and run on 43.4%. They are 20th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 222 of his team's 359 total rushing attempts this season (61.8%).

White has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored eight of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (25.8%).

He has 29 red zone carries for 64.4% of the team share (his team runs on 44.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

White Receiving Insights

In 11 of 14 games this season, White has topped his prop for receiving yards.

White has received 11.8% of his team's 468 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 8.5 yards per target (40th in NFL).

White has posted a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

White has been targeted seven times in the red zone (12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 21 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 25 ATT / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 84 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

