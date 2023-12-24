Mike Evans vs. Darious Williams: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 at Raymond James Stadium, where they'll face Darious Williams and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. For more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers receivers' matchup against the Jaguars' secondary, check out this article.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars
|173.7
|12.4
|3
|26
|10.26
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Mike Evans vs. Darious Williams Insights
Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense
- Mike Evans' 1,077 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 115 times and has totaled 66 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Tampa Bay has 3,140 (224.3 per game), 19th in the league.
- The Buccaneers are scoring 21.1 points per game, 20th in the league.
- Tampa Bay, which is averaging 33.4 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 56 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 55.4%.
Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense
- Darious Williams has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 19 passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 256.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 24th in the NFL with 6.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- This season, the Jaguars have given up 313 points, ranking 21st in the league with 22.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 27th in the NFL with 5,042 total yards allowed (360.1 per contest).
- Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.
- 22 players have caught a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mike Evans vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats
|Mike Evans
|Darious Williams
|Rec. Targets
|115
|84
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|66
|19
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|16.3
|47
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1077
|46
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|76.9
|3.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|270
|2.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|11
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.