Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 at Raymond James Stadium, where they'll face Darious Williams and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense. For more stats and analysis on the Buccaneers receivers' matchup against the Jaguars' secondary, check out this article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Mike Evans Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 173.7 12.4 3 26 10.26

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Mike Evans vs. Darious Williams Insights

Mike Evans & the Buccaneers' Offense

Mike Evans' 1,077 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 115 times and has totaled 66 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Tampa Bay has 3,140 (224.3 per game), 19th in the league.

The Buccaneers are scoring 21.1 points per game, 20th in the league.

Tampa Bay, which is averaging 33.4 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the league.

In the red zone, the Buccaneers rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 56 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 55.4%.

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 46 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 19 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Jacksonville's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 256.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 24th in the NFL with 6.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Jaguars have given up 313 points, ranking 21st in the league with 22.4 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they rank 27th in the NFL with 5,042 total yards allowed (360.1 per contest).

Seven players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville this season.

22 players have caught a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mike Evans vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Mike Evans Darious Williams Rec. Targets 115 84 Def. Targets Receptions 66 19 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.3 47 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1077 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 76.9 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 270 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 11 4 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.