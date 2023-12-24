Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has a good matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are conceding the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, 256.6 per game.

Evans' stat line reveals 66 receptions for a team-best 1,077 yards and 11 scores. He averages 76.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 115 times.

Evans vs. the Jaguars

Evans vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games Jacksonville has allowed seven opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have surrendered a TD pass to 22 opposing players this year.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Evans will square off against the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jaguars allow 256.6 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Jaguars have surrendered 23 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.6 per game. That ranks 26th among NFL defenses.

Mike Evans Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-111)

Evans Receiving Insights

Evans, in eight of 14 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Evans has 24.6% of his team's target share (115 targets on 468 passing attempts).

He has 1,077 receiving yards on 115 targets to rank 18th in NFL play with 9.4 yards per target.

Evans has hauled in a touchdown pass in 10 of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 11 total touchdowns this season (35.5% of his team's 31 offensive TDs).

Evans has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (23.2% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts).

Evans' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 7 REC / 162 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 70 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

