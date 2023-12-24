When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jacksonville Jaguars match up in Week 16 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Chris Godwin score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Chris Godwin score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Godwin has reeled in 68 passes for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and one score this season.

Godwin has had a touchdown catch in one of 14 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one rushing touchdown in 14 games.

Chris Godwin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 6 5 51 0 Week 2 Bears 8 5 58 0 Week 3 Eagles 5 3 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 11 8 114 0 Week 6 Lions 7 6 77 0 Week 7 Falcons 12 6 66 0 Week 8 @Bills 7 5 54 1 Week 9 @Texans 6 2 16 0 Week 10 Titans 6 4 54 0 Week 11 @49ers 7 6 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 7 3 45 0 Week 13 Panthers 3 0 0 0 Week 14 @Falcons 11 5 53 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 10 155 0

